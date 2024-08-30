GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister inaugurates 236 free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils near Ambur

Published - August 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu inaugurated 236 free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils living near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Thursday. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj, were also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 236 houses were handed over to Sri Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps at Minnur village near Ambur town in Tirupattur, nearly two years since work commenced.

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu on Thursday handed over the keys of the houses at a function held in the village. The houses were built at a cost of ₹12 crore by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). “This is a dream come true. We have been until now living in dilapidated buildings with no proper facilities. Now, our children will be able to study with good facilities,” said N. Kayalvili, a resident. Each house, which is 300 sq.ft, has a living room, bedroom with attached washroom and a kitchen. The new house also has free water connection and power supply. In addition, Over Head Tank (OHTs) are also built in the camps. Each house costs Rs 5.85 lakh for the State exchequer. Each camp also gets a community centre, a common children centre for reading and tuition purposes and a fair price shop. Approach roads to the camp area from the main road were also re-laid.       Meanwhile, Mr. Velu also laid foundation stone for 88 new houses at a cost of Rs 5.28 crore for remaining Sri Lankan Tamils in rehabilitation camps near Ambur town. Earlier, Mr. Velu inaugurated three high level bridges, built by DRDA under NABARD fund, across Palar river near Natrampalli town. New bridges were built between Avarankuppam and Narayanapuram villages at a cost of Rs 18.40 crore and between Panchur and Kothur villages for Rs 100 crore. Third bridge was built across the Palar river at Avarankuppam village near T.N. - A.P border. Each bridge is 360 metres long and 15 metres wide.  

