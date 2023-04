Minister holds talks to increase pay scale of Tangedco employees

April 23, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday held talks for increasing the pay scale of employees of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The meeting was attended by Tangedco chairman Rajesh Lakhoni and Secretary A. Manikannan. ADVERTISEMENT

