Minister hints at action against Kamal

State Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday said that certain comments made by actor Kamal Haasan recently warranted action under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The veteran actor, who is anchoring the Bigg Boss show on a television channel, had recently glossed over alleged derogatory comments made by some participants of the show. Some politicians had contended that these comments were targeted at members of socially oppressed communities.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements for the MGR birth centenary celebrations scheduled here on August 9, the Minister said that Mr. Haasan didn’t have the standing to make any comments on women as he was against Tamil culture. The actor, according to him, was losing his foothold in the film industry and money alone was important for him.

Mr. Shanmugam also alleged that Mr. Haasan only displayed his caste superiority over others by allegedly ridiculing the downtrodden and other sections of society in the television show.