October 31, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

CHENNAI

Minister for Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday handed over prizes to four candidates, who won in Tamil pronunciation competition for 2022.

The Minister handed over prizes to Divya Nathan, Sujatha Babu, Porkodi and K. Selvakumar. The prize includes a cheque for ₹25,000 and a certificate.

The competition was held on October 10, in which 88 entries were received from 23 organisations, an official release said.