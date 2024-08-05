GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister gives placement orders for students trained in Industry 4.0 trades

Published - August 05, 2024 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan handed over placement orders to over 2,300 students who have completed their training in the first batch of Industry 4.0 trades in Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Technology Centres.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated technology centres in 71 Government ITIs last year to train students in Industry 4.0 standards. Training was provided for one-year trades - Industrial Robotics & Digital Manufacturing, and Manufacturing, Process, Control & Automation.

“84.12% of the students who underwent training in the first batch of Industry 4.0 trades in Government ITI Technology Centres have been placed in leading industries,” an official release said.

