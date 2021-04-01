Minister gets anticipatory bail

Madurai

01 April 2021 01:39 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, the AIADMK candidate for the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency. Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Raju, who apprehended arrest by the Nalattinpudhur police in Thoothukudi district. It was alleged that the Minister had verbally abused members of a flying squad conducting vehicle checks near Nalattinpudhur, when they checked his vehicle and that of his supporters.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the team leader of the flying squad, who had said that the team had been threatened. The Minister refuted the allegations and said that the averments in the FIR were false, concocted and made out of political pressure.

