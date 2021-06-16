Minister for Public Works reviews projects

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 23:50 IST

Asks officials to speed up work on medical colleges

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu on Wednesday instructed officials to complete the work on the construction of 11 medical colleges and hospitals across the State by the year end to facilitate students’ admission.

He reviewed various projects carried out by the Public Works Department and appreciated the engineers engaged in the project to provide medical infrastructure to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in various hospitals.

According to a press release, nearly 11,993 oxygen beds have been added in hospitals across the State. He instructed officials to accelerate work to prepare estimates and design for projects, including ₹250 crore multi super-specialty hospital in Chennai, ₹70 crore Kalaignar Memorial library in Madurai and memorial for renowned Tamil writer Ki. Rajanarayanan.

The progress of several other government building construction projects, including six district collectorates, was reviewed. The Minister instructed officials to put up at the project sites information on the quality of construction material used.