Minister flags off mobile veterinary units in Villupuram

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Sunday flagged off three mobile veterinary units to offer free services for livestock in the remote villages of the district.

According to a press release, each unit is fitted with all the equipment and medicines required for treating livestock, and has deployed a veterinary doctor and an assistant.

These vehicles would go to remote villages lacking veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to provide services free of cost.

Each ‘Mobile Veterinary Clinic’ would cover two remote villages every day and hold a camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergency treatment would be provided from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The veterinarian, aided by the veterinary assistant, would perform minor surgeries, provide vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination, among other services.

Owners of livestock can dial toll-free number 1962 to avail themselves of the services.