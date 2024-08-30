GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister flags off free buses for women to Jawadhu Hills

Published - August 30, 2024 11:46 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
E.V. Velu flagging off two free bus services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Friday.

E.V. Velu flagging off two free bus services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, on Friday flagged off two free bus services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for women in Jawadhu Hills of Tiruvannamalai.

Along with Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran, and Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, Mr. Velu flagged off the buses, at Jamunamarathur village in the hills. “Free bus rides will help us to save our hard-earned money as we are agricultural labourers in the hills. Now, our daughters also can travel to the plains to study,” said S. Devi, a commuter.

TNSTC officials said that two new bus services --777D and 777V--operate between Polur town and Jamunamarathur, Jamunamarathur and Melpattu, and Jamunamarathur and Neeplampattu every day.

During the 2024-25 budget session in February, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had announced that the free bus services for women would be extended to hilly areas. A month later, the services were launched in Yelagiri and Pernambut villages in Tirupattur and Vellore districts respectively. 

At present, four bus services are being operated to Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai everyday. Of this, only one bus service (route no: 777 Polur-Vellore through Jamunamarathur in the hills) is operated from Polur which is the nearest town that has a depot for bus services to the hills. Remaining three bus services are operated from Tiruvannamalai town, around 80 km away.

First bus service from Polur to the hills begins at 4 a.m. and returns at 1.20 p.m. daily. Most of the bus services to the hills were started only a decade ago.

TNSTC officials said that as per government order, free bus rides in the hills can be operated only up to a distance of 35 km. However, this order had been relaxed as Jamunamarathur is located 47 km from Polur depot. At present, 128 free buses are operated in Tiruvannamalai district, benefitting around 83,000 commuters every day.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, and MP C.N. Annadurai were present on the occasion.

