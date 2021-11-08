Minister felicitates tribal boy who scored 406 in NEET

Minister V. Senthil Balaji (third from right) handing over a gift to T. Radhakrishnan (second from right) at Athupollachi.

Coimbatore

08 November 2021 01:25 IST

Senthil Balaji presented Radhakrishnan with mobile phone

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji on Sunday made a surprise visit to the house of T. Radhakrishnan, a tribal boy from Athupollachi, near Coimbatore, who scored 406 marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The Minister, who was accompanied by Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran and DMK MP from Pollachi K. Shanmuga Sundaram, presented Radhakrishnan with a mobile phone.

They interacted with him, his mother and younger brother.

Working mother

Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the Mudugar tribe, scored 406 marks in his second attempt. His mother Mahalakshmi goes to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to run the family and support the education of her sons.

The Minister assured Radhakrishnan of all support from the government to pursue his dreams.

Radhakrishnan told journalists that he was hopeful of getting a seat in one of the government medical colleges.