Minister distributes Journalist Welfare Board membership cards

May 12, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday called upon the media to point out the mistakes of the DMK government while appreciating its achievements.

Distributing identity cards to journalists, who are members of the Journalists Welfare Board, in Chennai, the Minister said the DMK government fulfilled its election promise by withdrawing all the cases filed against journalists and news organisations during the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

“The importance of today’s event is explained by the fact that you have come here after covering the swearing-in of a new minister. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan was particular that it should take place today,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi, who also handed over appointment orders to wards of eight employees of government press, who had died in service.

Mr. Saminathan said the subscription of Tamizharasu, the magazine of the State government had crossed one lakh after collecting 20,000 subscribers in the last two years. The government had laid the foundation stone for construction of new houses for the employees of the government press.

Chennai Mayor Priya, secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department R. Selvaraj, Director of Information and Public Relations D. Mohan and others participated.