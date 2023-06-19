HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister distributes allotment orders to candidates admitted to programmes in law university

Of the 8,134 candidates who had applied for admission to the 5-year integrated honours degree course in the School of Excellence in Law, 7,887 candidates participated in counselling

June 19, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Allotment orders were distributed to candidates who were admitted to undergraduate law programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University on Monday. 

Of the 8,134 candidates who had applied for admission to the 5-year integrated honours degree course in the School of Excellence in Law, as many as 247 were found ineligible and 7,887 candidates participated in counselling.  

Similarly, of the 13,228 applications received for the 5-year BA LLB degree programme in the affiliated law colleges, 150 applicants were found ineligible. Law Minister and University pro-chancellor S. Regupathy distributed the allotment orders to the top three candidates in each programme. University Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar, and senior officials of the University were also present.  

Related Topics

laws / higher education / universities and colleges / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.