Minister distributes allotment orders to candidates admitted to programmes in law university

June 19, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Allotment orders were distributed to candidates who were admitted to undergraduate law programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University on Monday.

Of the 8,134 candidates who had applied for admission to the 5-year integrated honours degree course in the School of Excellence in Law, as many as 247 were found ineligible and 7,887 candidates participated in counselling.

Similarly, of the 13,228 applications received for the 5-year BA LLB degree programme in the affiliated law colleges, 150 applicants were found ineligible. Law Minister and University pro-chancellor S. Regupathy distributed the allotment orders to the top three candidates in each programme. University Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar, and senior officials of the University were also present.