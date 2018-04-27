Minister, DGP should be sent packing: Stalin

The Leader of the Opposition and DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Thursday asked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to sack Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and the Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran following the Madras High Court verdict ordering a CBI probe into the alleged gutkha scam. Mr. Baskar and Mr. Rajendran are among those cited as suspected recipients of bribe paid by a gutkha manufacturer.

In a statement, he welcomed the Madras High Court order transferring the gutkha scam probe to the CBI from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on a petition filed by DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan, to ensure an independent and fair probe. “It gives confidence that the corrupt will be punished,” Mr. Stalin said.

The names of Mr. Vijaya Baskar and Mr. Rajendran were found in the diary of a gutkha manufacturer (during the rule of Jayalalithaa) as having received bribes on a monthly basis. Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately sack both and take responsibility for a speedy and fair probe, he demanded.

Mr. Stalin also wrote to the CBI Director and Union Home Secretary urging them to appoint a team of CBI officers from outside Tamil Nadu to ensure a fair probe.

Later, he told reporters at the party headquarters that despite the ban, gutkha products were being supplied throughout the State. When media reports suggested the involvement of the Health Minister and the DGP, he said he tried to raise the issue in the Assembly but was thwarted. “Then I showed evidence of the sale of gutkha in the Assembly, but we were all evicted. Then they got the Committee of Privileges to send notices to us; we have obtained a stay on the notices,” he added.

Demanding the sacking or resignation of Mr. Vijaya Baskar and Mr. Rajendran, the Opposition leader said it was the Chief Minister who gave extension to the DGP despite the charges against him. Therefore, the Chief Minister should also resign on moral grounds, he said.

Alleging that the scam involved several Ministers and officials, Mr. Stalin said all those connected with the scam would be arrested when the DMK returned to power.