Minister denies allegations of illegal sand mining in Namakkal district

Rebutting Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj’s claims that there is rampant illegal sand mining in the district, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said that there is no illegal activity happening in the district.

Mr. Thangamani, who was in the district to receive petitions as part of the Chief Minister’s special grievance programme, told presspersons that “the State government and district administration will take immediate action against wrongdoers and no illegal activities are happening in the district.” He added that as a representative of the public, the MP has the right to detain lorries indulging in illegal activities but he should also be aware of the limitations of an MP. “The MP has the right to detain and handover lorries that indulge in illegal activities. But, he cannot take party cadre along to a police station and argue with the officer there to let him question the detained driver.”

Regarding petitions on pattas, Mr. Thangamani said that the Collector has been directed to find poramboke lands in the district for allotting it to beneficiaries.

On Opposition’s criticism regarding Chief Minister’s foreign trip, Mr. Thangamani said that through the visit, more investments are expected to come into the State. The Opposition was slamming the trip since it does not have anything else to criticise about this government, he said.