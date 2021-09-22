Minister confident of Presidential assent for Bill against NEET

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday expressed confidence that the President would give assent to the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to dispense with NEET and admit students to undergraduate medical courses on the basis of their Class 12 scores.

“We are hoping that the President will give assent to the Bill... Once he takes a look at the recommendations of the Justice A.K. Rajan committee and aspects outlined in the Bill, and understands the impact of NEET on Tamil Nadu, we believe he will definitely give the nod,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the first step was to send the Bill passed in the Assembly to the President through the Governor, and felt there would be no issues in this.

About 85,000 persons have registered their views with the Justice A.K. Rajan Committee, and the panel report has clearly outlined NEET’s impact on students of government schools and rural areas, Mr. Subramanian added.