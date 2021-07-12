Minister commissions oxygen plant

VILLUPURAM

12 July 2021 01:20 IST

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Sunday commissioned a 619 litre pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

The oxygen plant has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.04 crore. Americare Foundation India donated the plant, which would be able to supply oxygen for up to 200 beds. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils K.S. Masthan, Collector D. Mohan, MLAs R. Lakshmanan and N. Pugazhenthi were present.

