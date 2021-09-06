Minister clarifies on regularisation of constructions in Kodaikanal

Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy informed the State Legislative Assembly that Tamil Nadu government would take action on pleas seeking regularisation of constructions in Kodaikanal

Since there were 1,496 pleas seeking regularisation of buildings constructed in Kodaikanal and related litigation was pending in the court, the Tamil Nadu government would take an action on them, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday.

He was replying to a special call attention motion moved by DMK legislator I.P. Senthil Kumar (Palani), who urged the State government to introduce a one-time regularisation of buildings and for implementing the new Master Plan for the hill station.

During his reply, Mr. Muthusamy acknowledged that there was a need for change in the way the Master Plan was being implemented since 2019. "The government will look into the issue and take appropriate action."

As for concerns raised by Mr. Senthil Kumar that a committee constituted in this regard has met only two times in the span of 22 years, the Minister said that the "right persons" would be included in the committee to serve as representatives of the general public.

While there were constructions that were genuinely ignorant of the restrictions, a few went ahead with constructions even while being aware of the restrictions, which had to be avoided, the Minister pointed out. The relevant Acts should not be bent, he added.