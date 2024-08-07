Minister clarifies on free school uniforms for students

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi on Tuesday maintained that the fabric for stitching third and fourth sets of free school uniforms were ready for distribution. He said the fabric for stitching two sets of uniforms have been sent.

The Minister was responding to the contentions made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the fourth set of free school uniforms were not distributed to students for this academic year as yet.

In a statement, Mr. Gandhi said that the School Education Department was distributing two sets of free school uniforms to students. Based on the request from the Commissioner of Social Welfare, fabric for the third and fourth sets of uniforms was ready, he said.

