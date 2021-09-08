Minister challenges AIADMK MLA to a debate

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday challenged AIADMK legislator N. Thalavai Sundaram in the Assembly for a debate on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Mr. Subramanian’s challenge followed contentions by Mr. Sundaram (Kanniyakumari) that the AIADMK government was not responsible for allowing NEET into the State.

Mr. Sundaram said the DMK government often said NEET was allowed into Tamil Nadu not during the Chief Ministership of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi or late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, but when former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was heading the government. He said this was not true.

Mr. Sundaram challenged the narrative of the DMK government, which Mr. Subramanian strongly opposed. “You did not inform us that the Union government had returned Tamil Nadu’s request to exempt it from NEET...” Mr. Subramanian said. He said he was willing to have a debate on the subject in the House on Wednesday.