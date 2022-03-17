Minister calls for inter-departmental approach in developing new curriculum

Varsity has a responsibility to train students to suit industry needs, says Ponmudi

Varsity has a responsibility to train students to suit industry needs, says Ponmudi

An inter-departmental approach while developing the new curriculum will benefit Anna University, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said at the inauguration of a workshop on redesigning curriculum.

The Minister said the government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme was aimed at inculcating among students the desire to excel in their chosen field. He urged the higher education, industry and IT experts to interact and make the required changes in the curriculum.

Mr. Ponmudi said the university should train teachers in association with TANSCHE in the affiliated colleges also. “The university has a responsibility to train students so that they fit the needs of the industry. Collaborate with industrialists,” he suggested pointing out that around 2.1 million jobs were expected to be created in sectors such as AI, cyber security and electric vehicles.

Government colleges should conduct training sessions on a par with private institutions. Universities should create a curriculum apt for the region the institution was based in, he said.

Industry secretary S. Krishnan said the rapidly ageing population in the State in comparison to other countries gave it a shorter period to accelerate growth. With more people enrolling in higher education, their aspirations had risen and the State had a responsibility to fulfil them, he pointed out.

For the State to achieve a GDSP of $1 trillion by 2030, the growth rate must be doubled, said IT secretary Neeraj Mittal. Curriculum revision was the first step. Pedagogical changes in content delivery was necessary. Institutions must look at building skills, such as leadership, conflict resolution, critical thinking and problem solving. The State required a range of talent from its youth such as being able to design, sketch, communicate and bring people together, he said.

Higher Education secretary D. Karthikeyan said 10 sessions would be held during the workshop, which included alumni, professors, industry experts, students and HR professionals. University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj, in his welcome address, said the IT department proposed to introduce hackathon-based education benefiting around 50,000 circuit branch students. Commissioner of Directorate of Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya also participated.