Minister asks officials to complete civic projects in six months

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Tuesday asked civic officials to complete all ongoing civic infrastructure projects in six months.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday following a review of the projects, he said 216 smart city projects at ₹.6,197 crore were under way in various parts of the State, including Chennai.

Of the 440 projects, bids had been called for 62 projects at ₹1,194 crore. A detailed project report has been prepared for 58 projects under smart city mission at an estimated cost of ₹1,242 crore. “Tamil Nadu has scored 146.2 points in smart city project implementation, emerging eighth in national ranking.

Officials should work harder to achieve the first rank. Tamil Nadu has received 107 awards for best performance in local administration,” he said.

“We have completed 415 of the 445 projects under AMRUT. The projects are estimated at ₹11,441 crore,” said Mr. Velumani.

Pointing to the existing gaps in waste management in various parts of the State, Mr. Velumani directed civic officials to clear all the garbage from streets properly.

"Every civic official should focus on cleaning the entire bin in every neighbourhood. Waste should not be untidily scattered on the streets. Clearing garbage for every resident on a daily basis is our prime responsibility,” Mr. Velumani.

“Officials should take immediate action to supply water to residents who demand such services. Officials should also explain all aspects of action taken on water supply to residents who have registered a complaint,” said Mr. Velumani.

Responding to allegations made by Opposition leader M.K.Stalin on local governance, he said former Chief Minister M.Karunandihi would have praised the such kind of local administration by the State government. Mr.Velumani also said he was not aware of the arrest of the former councillor of DMK.

DMK leader M.K.Stalin had alleged that the former DMK councillor A.V.Muthulingam in Arasur was arrested at the "instigation of Minister S.P.Velumani" for speaking against the government.