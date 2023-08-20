Minister asks contractors to speed up storm-water drain construction work

August 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Highways E. V. Velu has directed contractors involved in the construction of storm-water drains in the city to speed up work and ensure that the flood-mitigation work was completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

A total of 13 works had been taken up by the department based on the recommendations of the advisory committee for the year 2023-24. Storm-water drains running to a length of 6,439 metres has been taken up. Of this, 5,650 metres have been completed. Similarly, work on macro drains running to a length of 1,262 metres has been taken up and so far, around 800 metres has been constructed.

“All the five culverts that had been proposed have been completed and one of the two bridges have been constructed. The bridge on the Medavakkam–Sholinganallur Road await design concurrence from the Chennai Metro Rail since one of their routes passes through this road,” Mr. Velu said.

Apart from the arterial roads where missing links too are being constructed, works have been taken up on Taramani-Perungudi Road, Chennai-Mamallapuram Road to Thazhambur Road and Semmancheri Road to DLF Road, Vangaram–Ambattur-Puzhal Road and in Tambaram and Avadi Corporation limits.

“The work on the macro drain from the Anai eri awaits land acquisition, which is at an advanced stage. We have asked the Revenue department to speed up the process. Meanwhile, temporary connectivity has been provided to prevent flooding in residential areas when the lake overflows,” said a source in the Highways department.