‘TNEB 2.0’ to double power production by 2030, says Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said the State is taking steps to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, despite operational constraints. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The distribution system will be upgraded to ensure uninterrupted supply, says Senthil Balaji

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will roll out ‘TNEB 2.0’ to meet the surging power demand and modernise the distribution system ​by 2030.

‘TNEB 2.0’, similar to Singara Chennai 2.0, is aimed at doubling the electricity production in the State and upgrading the distribution system to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, presenting the demand for the grants for the Energy Department in the Assembly on Tuesday, said ‘TNEB 2.0’ was aimed at more than doubling the electricity production from 33,877 mega watt (MW) to 77,153 MW. The State’s power generation capacity, comprising thermal, hydro and gas turbine, would be increased from 7,175 MW to 41,085 MW.

Mr. Balaji said the State, having met the highest demand of 17,196 MW on March 29 this year, was taking steps to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, despite operational constraints, by buying power through medium- and short-term open access arrangements. He said that at a time when the thermal plants required 72,000 tonnes of coal a day, only 48,000 tonnes was received. The number of rakes required per day to transport the coal had come down to 12.40 from 20 or 22.

The Minister said load-shedding was carried out for two days in the last week owing to the shortage of electricity generation from a central station, and of coal. According to the data available, the demand had increased to a minimum of 15,000 MW daily since the DMK came to power, as against the average of 13,500 MW in the past two years. He also listed the power cuts that had happened under the previous government.

Mr. Balaji said a milestone was achieved when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave the orders to the last batch of beneficiaries on April 16 under the scheme to give one lakh power connections to farmers. The scheme was initiated on September 29 last year and completed on March 29 this year. It would help in the irrigation of 2.13 lakh acres.

Mr. Balaji pointed to Tangedco’s accumulated loss of ₹1,39,226 crore and said the cost-saving measures, including increased power production through efficient operation of power plants, sale of fly ash and savings from interest reduction, had helped the Electricity Department save ₹2,200 crore. Furthermore, the government made a budget allocation of ₹13,108 crore in the financial year 2022-23 for taking over the 100% loss incurred by Tangedco during 2021-22.

The Minister said the Minnagam call centre, which was created by unifying various complaint redressal numbers at 9498794987, had helped to redress 99.74% of the complaints since it was launched on June 20 last year. The centralised call centre received 7,21,274 complaints, of which 7,19,420 were redressed.

On requests from the residents, Tangedco created three new administrative zones — Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Karur — taking the total number to 12.