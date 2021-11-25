Minister: 500 ‘Kalaignar Unavagams’ soon

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at the meeting in New Delhi

CHENNAI

25 November 2021 23:27 IST

100% assistance from Centre sought

The Tamil Nadu Government has proposed to open 500 more community kitchens, called ‘Kalaignar Unavagams’, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said in New Delhi on Thursday. He urged the Union Government to provide 100% assistance under the National Food Security Act, 2013, to extend the community kitchen scheme to all those in need.

Speaking at a meeting of State Food Ministers in the national capital, he said the State Government was running 650 community kitchens called ‘Amma Unavagams’, through the local bodies, throughout the State, providing hygienic food at subsidised prices.

Between June 1 and November 18 this year, over 2.15 crore people benefitted from the kitchens, he said. Over 30,000 migrant labourers also benefitted during the period. “During the lockdown, and at the time of natural calamities, free food was served,” he said. Approximately, ₹3.5 lakh is spent per kitchen in a month, he said.

“To run the scheme, we request the Union Government to provide 100% assistance under the National Food Security Act, 2013, to extend the provision to all those in need,” he said.