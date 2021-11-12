Minimal access surgery training institute opened

GEM Hospital, along with Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), inaugurated a “Minimal Access Surgery Training Institute”.

According to a press release, the training institute would provide comprehensive training to the entire team of surgeons, doctors, paramedical staff and operation theatre and central sterile services department technicians.

Abhay Dalvi, president of Association of Surgeons of India; Pawaninder Lal, director of National Board of Examinations; and K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Medical Council; were present.

C. Palanivelu, chairman, GEM Hospital and founder-president of AMASI, P. Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital, Chennai, spoke.