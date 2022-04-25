Mini-sporting complexes to be built in 10 places in Tamil Nadu

Artificial turf for athletics to be set up at the Pudukottai and Tiruvarur sporting complexes

The Tamil Nadu government will set up mini-sporting complexes in 10 places at a cost of ₹30 crore that will encourage people to play sports while also acting as rehabilitation centres during natural calamities, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports development department, Siva V. Meyyanathan announced in the Assembly on Monday. The government will set up an artificial turf for athletics at the Pudukottai and Tiruvarur sporting complexes at a cost of ₹7.7 crore each, he said. The government also plans to identify sportspersons in the coastal areas of Ramanathapuram and provide them with hostel facilities. It will create a weightlifting training centre at Paramakudi at a cost of ₹50 lakhs, Mr. Siva said. Steps will also be taken to identify athletes among the tribes of Sitheri hills in Dharmapuri and set up a sporting field and equipment to create awareness on sports and fitness. A similar effort will also be undertaken in Virudhunagar district, and the athletics track, gym, squash and swimming pool facilities will be renovated.



