Mini clinics have no full-time doctors, nurses: Stalin

ERODE

03 January 2021 13:47 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the State government’s Amma Mini Clinic scheme is a ploy to cheat the public as it has no full-time doctors, nurses or equipment.

Addressing a ‘makkal gram sabha’ (people’s gram sabha) at Vellode in Erode district, Mr. Stalin said that crores of rupees were spent on advertisements for starting mini clinics across the State. “Let them start, we are not opposing it. But, it is cheating the people as only emergencies or minor treatments can be provided in the clinics,” he said.

He said that each panchayat has a primary health centre (PHC) but many of them are not functioning and many do not have doctors or medicines. “We welcome the mini clinics scheme. But does it have the necessary doctors, nurses or equipment,” he questioned, pointing out that the government was bringing in doctors from the PHCs to attend patients in these clinics.

Mr. Stalin said the party’s ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ (Let’s unite), launched to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped people irrespective of their political party affiliation. “Even when we are not in power for 10 years, we are serving the people," he said.

Addressing the local issues, Mr. Stalin said that an increase in the price of yarn was affecting lakhs of textile manufacturing units and steps would be taken to prevent hoarding and for the revival of the industry.