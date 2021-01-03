Mini clinics have no full-time doctors, nurses: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the State government’s Amma Mini Clinic scheme is a ploy to cheat the public as it has no full-time doctors, nurses or equipment.
Addressing a ‘makkal gram sabha’ (people’s gram sabha) at Vellode in Erode district, Mr. Stalin said that crores of rupees were spent on advertisements for starting mini clinics across the State. “Let them start, we are not opposing it. But, it is cheating the people as only emergencies or minor treatments can be provided in the clinics,” he said.
He said that each panchayat has a primary health centre (PHC) but many of them are not functioning and many do not have doctors or medicines. “We welcome the mini clinics scheme. But does it have the necessary doctors, nurses or equipment,” he questioned, pointing out that the government was bringing in doctors from the PHCs to attend patients in these clinics.
Mr. Stalin said the party’s ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ (Let’s unite), launched to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped people irrespective of their political party affiliation. “Even when we are not in power for 10 years, we are serving the people," he said.
Addressing the local issues, Mr. Stalin said that an increase in the price of yarn was affecting lakhs of textile manufacturing units and steps would be taken to prevent hoarding and for the revival of the industry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath