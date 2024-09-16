Mines Safety Week observed at NLC India Ltd.

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli has emphasised the need for proper training of workers employed in mines on safety aspects to achieve zero accident status. Compulsory wearing of reflective jackets by workers will be enforced soon in the mines, he said.

He was speaking at the Mines Safety Week celebrations held at NLCIL in Neyveli recently.

As part of the Mines Safety Week, a team from Tamil Nadu Mines Safety Association inspected all the three mines in NLCIL and evaluated their performance, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.