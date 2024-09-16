GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mines Safety Week observed at NLC India Ltd.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli has emphasised the need for proper training of workers employed in mines on safety aspects to achieve zero accident status. Compulsory wearing of reflective jackets by workers will be enforced soon in the mines, he said.

He was speaking at the Mines Safety Week celebrations held at NLCIL in Neyveli recently.

As part of the Mines Safety Week, a team from Tamil Nadu Mines Safety Association inspected all the three mines in NLCIL and evaluated their performance, according to a press release.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.