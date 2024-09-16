Mines Safety Week observed at NLC India Ltd.

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli has emphasised the need for proper training of workers employed in mines on safety aspects to achieve zero accident status. Compulsory wearing of reflective jackets by workers will be enforced soon in the mines, he said.

He was speaking at the Mines Safety Week celebrations held at NLCIL in Neyveli recently.

As part of the Mines Safety Week, a team from Tamil Nadu Mines Safety Association inspected all the three mines in NLCIL and evaluated their performance, according to a press release.