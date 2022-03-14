Mina Swaminthan, of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, no more

Mrs. Swaminathan, 88, passed away at her home on Monday morning; she was a pioneer in the field of early childhood education and an activist deeply involved in the study and practice of gender equality

Mrs. Swaminathan, 88, passed away at her home on Monday morning; she was a pioneer in the field of early childhood education and an activist deeply involved in the study and practice of gender equality

Mina Swaminathan, Distinguished Chair, Gender and Development, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), died in her home in Teynampet on Monday morning. She was 88. Her death was due to natural causes, said a source at MSSRF.

A teacher-educator and writer on early childhood education (ECE), she was appointed in 1970, by the Central Advisory Board of Education, as Chairman of the Study Group on the Development of the Preschool Child. The report of this committee, submitted in 1972, became the basis for the scheme known as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in 1975, a landmark intervention in the field of early childhood care and development.

Mrs. Swaminathan also trained hundreds of teachers and trainers and has written three manuals for teachers.

An activist deeply involved in the practice and study of gender equality, she was a founder-member of the Centre for Women’s Development Studies, New Delhi, in 1980, and its Vice Chairman from 1987 to 1993.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited her home on Monday and paid his last respects.

Mrs. Swaminathan is survived by her husband, agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan and their three daughters -- Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist, World Health Organisation; Madhura Swaminathan, professor, economic analysis unit, Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore and Chairperson, MSSRF, and Nitya Rao, director, NISD, University of East Anglia, UK.

The last rites are to be held on Monday afternoon.

Governor condoles

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi expressed his heartfelt condolences to M.S. Swaminathan and his family on the demise. “An eminent teacher educator, and prolific writer who will always be remembered for her contribution to gender equality, woman, and child development,” a tweet from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, said.