Millets to be sold through ration shops in Chennai, Coimbatore

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 01:39 IST

Panel formed to frame modalities for processing and value addition of minor millets

The State government has issued orders for selling minor millets through ration shops in Chennai and Coimbatore run by cooperatives and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on pilot basis, in line with the announcement made by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Minor millets, like ragi, kambu, thinai, kuthiraivali, saamai, and varagu, are to be made available for consumers. The State government constituted a State-level committee for framing modalities for processing and value addition of minor millets and pricing. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies would be the chairperson of the panel, said the G.O. issued on January 25.

The processing was to be done by Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) based on the requirement of Cooperatives / TNCSC.

