Millet food outlets of women SHGs in all Collectorates, says CM Stalin

August 17, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said ‘Mathi Angadis’ would be set up in all tourist spots to facilitate the sale of goods produced by women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

Addressing a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) at the Secretariat, he said an online marketing platform, ‘Mathi Sandhai’, was being created to encourage online sale of the goods of women’s SHGs. “Seller-buyer meetings would be organised so that the SHGs could sell goods among themselves and to commercial establishments,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said ‘Mathi Express Vehicles’ would be provided to the SHGs to sell their goods. “Mathi millet food outlets would be set up in all Collectorates,” he added.