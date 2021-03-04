Tamil NaduPUDUCHERRY 04 March 2021 05:27 IST
Milking an election campaign
Updated: 04 March 2021 05:27 IST
The Election Department has started using milk packets produced by Ponlait to create awareness among voters. “Vote without fail; your vote your voice; think well before voting; and your vote not for sale,” read the messages on sachet packets brought out by Ponlait on Wednesday. Election Department officials said the campaign would continue till the date of polling.
