Tamil Nadu

Milking an election campaign

The Election Department has started using milk packets produced by Ponlait to create awareness among voters. “Vote without fail; your vote your voice; think well before voting; and your vote not for sale,” read the messages on sachet packets brought out by Ponlait on Wednesday. Election Department officials said the campaign would continue till the date of polling.

