Milk producers in Theni protest against Aavin

Farmers pouring milk on road at Thimmarasanaickanur in Theni district on Tuesday.

THENI

10 June 2020 08:15 IST

A group of milk producers from five villages near Andipatti resorted to a demonstration by destroying the milk in the middle of road condemning the Aavin officials on Tuesday. Police said milk producers from Thimmarasanaikanoor, Bomminayakanpatti and other pockets supplied milk to Aavin through their producers’ union. A majority of them had taken loans and purchased milch animals. However, in the recent months, Aavin officials had not only lowered the procurement price from ₹ 31 to ₹ 27 per litre, but also suspended procurement from them. They alleged that the Aavin officials procured milk from private agents. The agitators demanded action against the officials.

