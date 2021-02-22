Milk producers ask Chief Minister to clear payment dues

Milk producers in the State have urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to help clear their payment dues of ₹325 crore. They have submitted a petition to his office seeking the formation of a revolving fund of ₹350 crore, which the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation owes them.
“The Federation owes the 4.5 lakh pouring farmers this money and several district unions, of which we are members, have taken bank loans to repay the dues. If the government steps in, it will help us in a big way,” said M.G. Rajendran, of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association.
He pointed out that the Chief Minister had recently waived ₹12,000 crore of agricultural loans. “The dues to milk producers is not much in comparison. If the unions are to repay the loans themselves, they will have to pay the interest and this will be a burden,” he said.
The Association also sought a subsidy of ₹10 per kilo for cattle feed being supplied by Aavin to the producers. It also wanted the government to supply milk to school children to build their immunity. “It is being done in Karnataka and Puducherry,” said S. Kumar, a milk producer from Erode.
