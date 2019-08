Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Sunday that milk procurement price had to be increased considering the production costs and welfare of farmers.

"The cost of milk production has increased due to increase in cost of fodder and transportation. Hence, the cost of procurement and selling price (of milk) had to be raised", he said.

Mr. Palaniswami added that compared to neighbouring States, the procurement price of milk is higher in Tamil Nadu.