Milk farmers’ income in Tamil Nadu has risen, says chairman of National Dairy Development Board

The net daily income of Tamil Nadu milch farmers has increased by ₹32.80 per animal per day, said Dilip Rath, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board. Under the national dairy plan 2,147 local resource persons covered over 1.44 lakh farmers in 22 districts, resulting in the reduction of feed cost by ₹23.30 per day per animal, and an increase in milk yield by 330 ml, he said.

Veterinary and animal science universities in the country should launch certificate and diploma courses in modern livestock production, reproduction and advanced technologies in controlling animal diseases to enable the country have future-ready professionals, Mr. Rath said.

In his convocation address on Tuesday at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Mr. Rath highlighted three major areas that animal scientists and veterinarians had to focus on: developing efficient animal-origin product processing technologies, animal breeding and animal nutrition.

He commended the University's initiative in setting up cattle research stations in Bargur, Pulikulam and Alambadi to conserve and develop native breeds.

Vice Chancellor C. Balachandran said a total of 566 students were awarded degrees at the 21st convocation. Anandhi G, an undergraduate graduate of Veterinary College, Orathanadu, won 18 medals for academic excellence.