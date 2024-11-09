ADVERTISEMENT

Mild tremors at magnitude 3.3 on richter scale in Krishnagiri

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya

An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the richter scale was registered in Krishnagiri, with a Pochmpalli village as its epicentre, on November 9, 2024. Photo: riseq.seismo.gov.in

An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the richter scale was registered in Krishnagiri, with a Pochmpalli village as its epicentre, on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Mild tremors were registered in and around Pochampalli in Krishnagiri and parts of Dharmapuri. Tremors were also felt in Arasampatty, Pannandur, Manjamedu, Panankatur, and Santhur areas of Pochampalli.

The tremors were at a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale and at a depth of 5km, according to the National Centre for Seismology portal, which had also recorded the origin time of the earthquake as 13.32 IST.

According to G. Jaishankar, Special Tahsildar, Disaster Management, the epicentre was Kadapasandhampatty revenue village in Bedhadampatty panchayat in Pochampalli.

However, the tremors were felt in parts of both Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. They reached areas as far as Karimangalam in Dharmapuri, and Kambainallur, and Uthangarai, Pochampalli in Krishnagiri.

“A tahsildar was on the field to verify if there were any damages, but none was reported. It was mild on the richter scale,” Mr. Jaishankar added.

