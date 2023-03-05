Milan 2023 concludes at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

March 05, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Milan 2023, the annual youth festival, conducted by the students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) concluded on Sunday. The chief guest for the valedictory was actor Kavin Raj. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tambaram Adiveera Pandian was the guest of honour. Mr. Raj praised the enthusiasm of the students. “The energy displayed by you is excellent. The way you support and stand by each other deserves a big pat on the back,” he said. Convenors and co-convenors of various clubs and core teams, organisers and volunteers were honoured. Winners of various contests received prizes worth ₹9 lakh. Deputy Director of Student Affairs Prince Kalyana Sundaram, S. Monisha, Joint Cultural Secretary, and Nisha Ashokan, associate director, SRMIST, were present.