HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milan 2023 concludes at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

March 05, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries distributing a prize at the valedictory of Milan 2023 on Sunday.

Dignitaries distributing a prize at the valedictory of Milan 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Milan 2023, the annual youth festival, conducted by the students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) concluded on Sunday. The chief guest for the valedictory was actor Kavin Raj. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tambaram Adiveera Pandian was the guest of honour. Mr. Raj praised the enthusiasm of the students. “The energy displayed by you is excellent. The way you support and stand by each other deserves a big pat on the back,” he said. Convenors and co-convenors of various clubs and core teams, organisers and volunteers were honoured. Winners of various contests received prizes worth ₹9 lakh. Deputy Director of Student Affairs Prince Kalyana Sundaram, S. Monisha, Joint Cultural Secretary, and Nisha Ashokan, associate director, SRMIST, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.