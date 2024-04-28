Migrant worker sustains burns in LPG cylinder blast in Vellore

April 28, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VELLORE

A 24-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh sustained burns after a LPG cylinder blast at the kulfi ice making unit at Kagithapattarai area in Vellore town on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as N. Intizar, 24, a native of Kannauj. He was working at a small kulfi ice making unit in the town on the highway for the past few months. After making kulfi ice, Intizar went to sleep allegedly without closing the valve of the cylinder on Saturday night. Gas leak from the cylinder spread to the entire unit.

Without realising gas leakage, Intizar lit the gas stove to make tea on Sunday morning. Immediately, the gas cylinder exploded with huge noise. In the impact, he sustained severe burns on his entire body. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the unit and rescued him. They also doused the fire in the unit.

Based on an alert from residents, Vellore North police rushed to the spot. They admitted the injured worker at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for treatment. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.