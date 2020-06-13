Migrant worker delivers baby on train

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 01:31 IST

A migrant worker delivered a baby on a special train, while travelling from Kerala to Bihar, when it was near Tiruttani on Friday morning. The child and mother have been taken to the Tirutani government hospital.

According to Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ansari, 25, and his wife Reshma Katool, 23, from Bihar have been working in Kozhikode and were returning to their hometown due to lockdown.

When they were travelling in a special train, Reshma, who was pregnant, developed labour pain and co-passengers assisted her. When the train was near Tiruttani, she was delivered of a baby boy. The travelling ticket examiner was informed about the delivery and the train was stopped at Tiruttani station.

The child and mother were taken to the Tiruttani hospital. “Both of them are fine now. This is their third child. Hence we cannot send them to their home town immediately. She will be under observation for three days and we are providing them nutritious food,” said a senior medical officer.