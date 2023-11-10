ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant labourers attack fake video | Madras HC Bench sets aside detention order passed against YouTuber Manish Kashyap

November 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The petitioner U. Tribhuwan Kumar Tiwari, the younger brother of Manish Kashyap, said the detention order passed against his brother was arbitrary and liable to be set aside

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused of posting fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu, before Judicial Magistrate I at District Court in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on November 10 set aside the detention order passed against YouTuber from Bihar Manish Kashyap under the National Security Act. He has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel set aside the detention order. The petitioner U. Tribhuwan Kumar Tiwari, the younger brother of Manish Kashyap, said the detention order passed against his brother Tripurari Kumar Tiwari alias Manish Kashyap was arbitrary and liable to be set aside.

In March, based on a police complaint that fake videos were being uploaded on social media, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. During the course of the investigation, it was found out that Manish Kashyap had uploaded the videos. Meanwhile, Manish Kashyap was remanded in judicial custody in Bihar in connection with similar cases registered there.

Migrant workers | False, unverified videos posted by YouTuber Manish Kashyap may have triggered riots but for timely action by authorities, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court

On the basis of a PT warrant, the Madurai police approached the authorities and the local court in Bihar. He was brought to Madurai. He was remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently, the detention order under the National Security Act was passed against the YouTuber by Madurai Collector in April.

