HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migrant labourers attack fake video | Madras HC Bench sets aside detention order passed against YouTuber Manish Kashyap

The petitioner U. Tribhuwan Kumar Tiwari, the younger brother of Manish Kashyap, said the detention order passed against his brother was arbitrary and liable to be set aside

November 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused of posting fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu, before Judicial Magistrate I at District Court in Madurai.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused of posting fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu, before Judicial Magistrate I at District Court in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on November 10 set aside the detention order passed against YouTuber from Bihar Manish Kashyap under the National Security Act. He has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel set aside the detention order. The petitioner U. Tribhuwan Kumar Tiwari, the younger brother of Manish Kashyap, said the detention order passed against his brother Tripurari Kumar Tiwari alias Manish Kashyap was arbitrary and liable to be set aside.

In March, based on a police complaint that fake videos were being uploaded on social media, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. During the course of the investigation, it was found out that Manish Kashyap had uploaded the videos. Meanwhile, Manish Kashyap was remanded in judicial custody in Bihar in connection with similar cases registered there.

ALSO READ
Migrant workers | False, unverified videos posted by YouTuber Manish Kashyap may have triggered riots but for timely action by authorities, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court

On the basis of a PT warrant, the Madurai police approached the authorities and the local court in Bihar. He was brought to Madurai. He was remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently, the detention order under the National Security Act was passed against the YouTuber by Madurai Collector in April.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Bihar / Fact Check / migration / labour / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.