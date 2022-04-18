Might convene all-party meet on NEET depending on Governor’s actions, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

April 18, 2022 16:31 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said another all-party meeting might be convened over the issue of the NEET exemption bill that is still pending with Governor R.N. Ravi depending on his actions as there was speculation in some section of the media that he was going to forward the bill to the President of India.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly under Rule 110, Mr. Stalin said it was already 70 days since the Assembly passed the bill again after it was returned by Mr. Ravi and was sent to the Governor.

Mr. Stalin said, depending on whether Mr. Ravi would forward the bill to the President or not, the Government will take further steps.

We might convene an all-party meeting if required and discuss on the next steps that we have to take,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while he did not have any personal grudge against Mr. Ravi, the party had no choice but to boycott the ‘At Home’ event since the Governor had not forwarded the bill, passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to the President for his assent.

“The bill, seeking exemption from NEET, has been stuck at the Raj Bhavan. The Bill passed by the Assembly that celebrated its centenary is lying without any attention there. In such a scenario, participating in the event would have been an insult to every citizen of Tamil Nadu and to the dignity of the Assembly,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin said, Governor R.N. Ravi was a good person to interact with. “We do not have any personal grudge against him. In fact, the Governor and I have a very cordial relationship. During our interactions, he has praised our work and has even praised the way we are working in his public speeches,” he said.

He said the Governor accorded utmost respect to the DMK Government and the DMK too gives the Governor respect and would continue to do so. But, the Governor not forwarding the bill to the President was an affront to the dignity of the House and was not acceptable. “It is an insult not only to me but also to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further said the Government will keep raising the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu in all forums and establish their rights.