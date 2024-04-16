GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Micro observers to monitor vulnerable polling booths in Villupuram

April 16, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Micro observers will be deployed in 67 polling booths in Villupuram district, which have been identified as vulnerable and critical on poll day.

According to a press note, these booths have been identified as critical and vulnerable based on past experiences and voting patterns in previous elections. The booths would be monitored by micro observers. The polling would also be streamed live from the vulnerable booths.

Submit report

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani said that after the poll, the micro-observers should submit a report to the General Observer about activities of the election day for each polling booth under his/her jurisdiction. The General Observers will be in close touch with the micro-observers.

The polling agents must inform anything unusual to the micro-observers. The micro-observers will watch the mock poll and see that it is carried out as per the instructions of the EC. The micro-observers should monitor the sealing of the electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trial units before the actual polling, and after the election is over.

The Collector directed the officials to ensure that the instructions of the Election Commission are followed.

