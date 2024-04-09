Micro observers to monitor 67 critical and vulnerable booths in Villupuram district

April 09, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Micro observers will be deployed on the polling day in 67 critical and vulnerable polling booths in Villupuram district.

According to a press note, these booths have been identified as critical and vulnerable based on past experiences and voting patterns in previous elections. The booths would be monitored by micro observers. The polling would also be streamed live from the vulnerable booths.

The micro observers will be monitoring the mock polls and declaration of results, timing of conducting the mock polls, whether EVMs and VVPATs worked properly, and other activities at the polling stations. They will also monitor whether the documents approved by the Election Commission of India for voting were accepted by the polling officials.

Mr. Palani also advised micro observers on various procedures to be followed for smooth conduct of the election. They should ensure that all facilities are available at the polling booths and should submit their post polling reports in person with the general observer.

Meanwhile, the second round of randomisation of electronic voting machines to be used in the upcoming election on April 19 was held here on Monday.

A total of 4,152 ballot units, 2,076 control units, and 2,249 VVPAT would be operational in the six Assembly constituencies in the district. Following the process, the voting machines were sent to the respective strong rooms in the assembly segments.

