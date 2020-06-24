‘Micro finance firms insisting on payment of interest’

Stating that various micro finance companies are pressuring them to repay borrowed loans and interests during the lockdown period, members of various women self help groups have decided to submit a petition to the Collector on June 29 to initiate action against those companies.
A meeting was held here in which members affected by the micro finance companies participated.
S.T. Prabakaran, District Treasurer, Communist Party of India, S. Chinnasamy, State Secretary, AITUC, and other functionaries spoke on the occasion.
A resolution passed in the meeting said that many micro finance companies functioning in the city had provided loans to the daily earners and self help groups and were collecting interests from them regularly. “Lockdown led to the workers losing their livelihood and are facing difficulty as normalcy is yet to be restored”, the resolution said.
The resolution said that the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India had clarified that interest for borrowings and other repayments related to loans for the period from March to August can be paid in instalments without additional interest. But these companies impose additional interest for non-payment of interest and also fine for delayed payments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath