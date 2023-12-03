ADVERTISEMENT

Michaung: Stalin reviews preparatory measures taken in coastal districts of T.N.

December 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Chief Minister visited the State Emergency Operations Centre and elaborated on the various measures put in place by the administration. Over 2.44 crore people in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts have been sent alert messages

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: DIPR

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday evening visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai to review the precautionary measures under way, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Stalin elaborated on the precautionary measures being taken in coastal districts. Over 2.44 crore people in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts have been sent alert messages through SMS.

“A total of 685 individuals have been evacuated to 11 relief camps in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts,” Mr. Stalin said. Thanking elected representatives and officials involved in relief operations for the past three days, Mr. Stalin requested their participation over the next two days too.

Asked about a criticism by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin said: “I don’t want to discuss politics. First, people have to be protected. We are involved in protecting the people. I have come here to discuss those issues and not willing to reply to his statement.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials.

Replying to a query about desilting of waterways and clearing up storm water drains, the Chief Minister said: “They are under way. We have constructed new ones and there might be blocks in the old ones as well. In Chennai, over 1,000 motors have been kept ready in all necessary areas, should there be any water stagnation, he said.

When asked if any assistance from the Union government would be sought should there be any necessity, Mr. Stalin replied in the affirmative.

